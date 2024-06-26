With Taylor Swift Eras Tour dates rapidly approaching, Swifties from across the country are getting Ready For It… and new data shows they’re searching for an Airbnb.

As Taylor Swift’s six-night November residency in Toronto quickly approaches, it looks like the city is shaping up to be the latest benefactor of Swiftonomics.

As hotel prices around the tour dates skyrocket and tickets are resold at pearl-clutching prices, it’s safe to say that The Eras Tour will shake the city, and Toronto’s Airbnb owners will certainly feel those effects among the hardest.

New data from Airbnb shows that searches for Toronto Airbnbs surrounding the Toronto tour dates have seen a whopping 1,200% increase — a figure that’s likely to rise even further the closer we get to Taylor’s infamous private jet touching down in the 6ix.

Believe it or not, though, Toronto hasn’t seen the largest increase in Airbnb searches related to The Eras Tour.

Vancouver, which is confirmed to host the final shows of the record-shattering tour, has seen a 3,000% increase in Google searches for Airbnbs, according to the vacation rental website.

If you’re planning on travelling to Toronto for Taylor, you won’t want to leave it until a Fortnight before the show to book your lodgings, but if you do, Don’t Blame Me if you come up short.

Taylor Swift will hit the stage at the Rogers Centre on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23.