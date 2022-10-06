RendezViews is well-known for hosting events year-round, from the Euros last summer to the premiere screening of Netflix’s Stranger Things, its size, location, and versatility have proven to be its greatest assets.

Being home to the city’s largest outdoor screen also comes in handy when Canada’s only baseball team reaches the playoffs. To mark the momentous occasion, that hopefully doesn’t end in heartbreak, there will be a first-of-its-kind ballgame-style grandstand for fans who didn’t manage to snag playoff tickets to come down and soak up the atmosphere, and maybe a beer or two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RendezViews (@rendezviewsto)

And the good news keeps coming because entry will be free! No tickets are required, the stand and regular seating inside the venue will be allocated on a strictly first-come-first-serve basis. But for the best view in the house make sure to show up early and request bleacher seating on arrival.

Unfortunately, food won’t be free, but will include all the familiar ballgame classics, from piping hot footlong hot dogs and extra cheesy poutine drenched in gravy to burgers, wings, beer buckets, cocktails, and drink towers to get the party going!

RendezViews’ grandstand, made by GRIPBlock, is built from reusable and recyclable woodblocks, making it a truly sustainable seating structure.

Moreover, the grandstand will stay put for as long as the Blue Jays remain in the playoffs, with tentative plans to make it a regular feature for other sporting and non-sporting events in the future.

RendezViews will be open this Friday for game one at 4 pm, and on Saturday at 4 pm for game two, with the following TBD by the team’s performance.

Grab a light sweater and take yourself out to a ballgame!

Address: 229 Richmond Street West

Instagram