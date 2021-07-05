Toronto's colourful outdoor patio is offering free haircuts

A new pop-up experience is making it easy for anyone who is struggling to decide whether to tame their lockdown-era ‘dos or soak up the sun on a patio.

Running from July 8 to 22, Heineken Fresh Looks will dole out fresh cuts and fresh pints in the heart of downtown Toronto.

RendezViews – one of the city’s largest patios – will play host to the salon, with cuts courtesy of Glassbox Barbershop and drinks, of course, served up by Heineken.

“Since entering Step 2 last week, we’re already booked solid through to September,” said Peter Gosling, the owner and operator of Glassbox.

“Consumers are desperate to get their hair cut, and we’re desperate to get them into our chairs.”

Complimentary cuts can be reserved online now. Each appointment runs one hour, and includes an initial consultation with a barber.

Customers can choose one of two cuts. “Short hair” service offers a standard cut for hair above the ears, plus styling. “Mid-length” service is a simplified cut and style for short to mid-length (past the ears) hairstyles.

Some services, such as long hairstyles, blow outs, and beard trims, will not be offered due to COVID-19 measures and time restrictions.

“It’s a win-win as we get back to normal,” Gosling said. “Plus we all get to enjoy the experience on a patio.”