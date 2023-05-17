Chinese restaurant permanently closes after more than 15 years in Toronto

A classic Chinese restaurant nestled in Toronto’s Koreatown neighbourhood is officially closed after more than 15 years of serving up affordable eats.

Regal Garden Chinese Restaurant, located at 643 Bloor Street, was well-known in the neighbourhood for its extensive takeout menu featuring piping hot plates like deep-fried dumplings, steamed shrimp wontons, and fried Shanghai-style noodles.

The restaurant also served up fried rice in a variety of flavours, Szechuan specialties, and inexpensive lunch combos.

The business was recently listed as “permanently closed” on Google and removed from delivery service SkipTheDishes, abruptly leaving loyal customers to search for other alternatives in the area.

Some local residents only became aware of the closure after attempting to order takeout from the dependable restaurant.

“Regal Garden Chinese Restaurant closed! When? As that was a family favourite we haven’t gone anywhere else for years,” one resident wrote in a local community Facebook group. “What options are around for Canadian-Chinese old-school comfort food in the area now?”

blogTO attempted to contact the restaurant to determine the cause of closure but did not receive word back in time for this article.