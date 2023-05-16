LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Victoria Day 2023 long weekend in Toronto and Ontario aren’t what you probably hope for.

LCBO locations will be operating under normal hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, however, its locations in Ontario will be shuttered for Victoria Day Monday.

Some locations operating under the LCBO’s Convenience Outlets agreement, which allows non-LCBO retailers to operate alcohol sales in communities without easy access to an actual LCBO location, will be open if allowed by their local municipality.

It would be advisable to stock up on booze before or during the holiday weekend in advance of the statutory holiday on Monday, but in the event you just can’t make it in time, there will be other options available.

The Beer Store has confirmed that select stores will be open on May 22, and a full list of them is available on the beer outlet’s store locator.

Only 71 of the total 452 Beer Store locations will be open for business on Monday, all of which will operate from 11 am to 6 pm.

This includes just four locations serving all of Toronto’s beer-purchasing needs on the holiday Monday, at 2153 St. Clair Avenue, 2652 Weston Road, 452 Bathurst Street, and 534 Parliament Street.

Craft breweries, bars, and other purveyors of lively libations will still be permitted to operate on Monday, so even if you can’t make it to one of these limited LCBO Convenience Outlets or Beer Store locations, there will still be opportunities to celebrate the coming arrival of summer with a frosty brew or strong spirit.