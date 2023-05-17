FoodEventsFood Events

Toronto is getting an Asian night market this weekend

blogTO Editors
May 17 2023, 3:22 pm
Toronto is getting a vibrant Asian night market this weekend and it will be free to attend.

Stackt Market’s five-day summer festival is beginning this week but May 20 is the day you’ll want to go.

Featuring over 40 local Asian-owned businesses, food specials, live performances and an electronic music showcase, this night market celebrates community and culture.

It begins at 4 pm on Saturday and runs until 10 pm. Expect a DJ lineup that includes RoshanieEejungmi and Basic Soul Unit.

You’ll also get a chance to witness Chinese Lion Dancers and a Philippine Tinikling Bamboo Dance during the evening.

If you’re interested in learning something new, you can head over to an origami workshop that will also be taking place at the market.

The Asian Night Market is taking place at 28 Bathurst Street. For more details on the event and performance timings, check out the official website.

