Concert venue flagged for another COVID-19 exposure

There’s been another possible COVID-19 exposure at Rebel, according to Toronto Public Health’s COVID-19 exposure notification webpage.

The agency is warning individuals who attended Rebel on December 5 between midnight and 3 am, and asking them to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If any symptoms develop, get tested immediately and isolate until results come back negative.

This is the second exposure at the venue in just a few days. They also have an exposure listed as taking place on December 1 between 8 pm and 10 pm. Similarly, people in attendance were asked to monitor for symptoms and test if any develop.

The Toronto Public Health exposure notification webpage is updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Public settings where more than 20 people were in attendance are added to the list if one or more COVID-19 case is linked to the location.

