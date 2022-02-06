Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet will get a chance to showcase his three-point shot on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania announced today that VanVleet had been selected to the three-point contest at NBA All-Star weekend.

Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet has committed to the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2022

NBA All-Star weekend is taking place this year in Cleveland, with the three-point contest being held on Saturday, February 19 as part of the skills competition.

VanVleet is shooting .393 from three-point range this season, averaging 3.9 made shots on 9.9 attempts per game this year.

After being named an all-star last week for the first time in his career, VanVleet said he’d “figure out in the next few days” if he’d be competing in the contest in a humourous exchange with a reporter.

“I’m not committed either way,” VanVleet said last Thursday.

“But if they want you there, you’ll be there?” asked the Toronto Star’s Doug Smith.

“I didn’t say that, you said that, Doug,” VanVleet said with a laugh. “It’s an ongoing conversation.”

It’s been a big week for VanVleet, who also announced his engagement on Saturday to longtime girlfriend Shontai Neal.

Jason Kapono is the only Toronto Raptors player to win the event, coming out victorious at the 2008 All-Star weekend in New Orleans.