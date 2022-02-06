Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet can add “fiancé” to the list of things you can call him.

VanVleet and longtime girlfriend Shontai Neal announced their engagement over the weekend, just two days after the 2019 NBA champion earned his first career All-Star selection last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shontaineal_

Neal and VanVleet have quite the history together, as they’ve been calling each other boyfriend and girlfriend since their days at Auburn High School in Rockford, Illinois, before attending Wichita State together.

And VanVleet’s never been shy to show his love for his partner, often shouting her out in his press conferences and interviews for always having his back.

In his most recent media availability, VanVleet said that Neal’s been hyping up their two children — daughter Sanaa and son Fred Jr. — for a trip to Cleveland to join him at the All-Star game.

“Mom is definitely putting the whispers in their ears already,” VanVleet joked. ” I can’t tell my kids no… they get whatever they want.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred VanVleet (@fredvanvleet)

Whenever the wedding goes ahead, it’s sure to be an extravagant affair full of Raptors players. One can only wonder if Kyle Lowry will be named his best man.