Toronto-inspired Kyle Lowry Adidas collection to return to shelves

After missing February’s Heat-Raptors matchup at Scotiabank Arena, the return of Raptors legend Kyle Lowry to Toronto is set for April 3.

Lowry missed last month’s game due to personal reasons, though it would’ve been an odd return with no crowd in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Lowry also missed Heat games on January 17 and 29 against Toronto, but is slated to play the Raptors just 11 days from now in the team’s fourth and final contest this season.

With Lowry’s return on the horizon, Adidas is bringing back a popular collection aimed at celebrating the accomplishments of the former Raptor.

Adidas’ Forever Home collection highlights the Lowry era in Toronto: nine seasons, 16 triple-doubles, 601 games, 873 steals, 1,518 three-pointers, 4,277 assists, 10,540 points, and 20,813 minutes. At the bottom of the design is the memory that most Raptors fans will hold with him: one NBA championship, achieved in 2019.

Available in both a hoodie and T-shirt format, the collection relaunches on Thursday, after originally launching in January and “almost immediately selling out,” per Adidas.

The Forever Home collection will be available tomorrow at Adidas stores at Yonge & Dundas, Scarborough Town Centre, Woodbridge, and Cross Iron Mills, as well as at adidas.ca.