Adidas launches Toronto-inspired Kyle Lowry collection

Before Kyle Lowry returns to Toronto next month, Adidas is putting out a new line to honour the Raptors legend.

Adidas announced today that they’re launching a new Forever Home collection inspired by the Lowry era in Toronto, commemorating his tenure with the team.

Available in both a t-shirt and a hoodie, the collection details Lowry’s stats as a Raptor: nine seasons, 16 triple-doubles, 601 games, 873 steals, 1,518 three-pointers, 4,277 assists, 10,540 points, and 20,813 minutes.

Most importantly, though, the bottom of the design features the stat Toronto fans will remember him most for: Toronto’s one NBA championship ring.

The Forever Home collection will be available at Adidas stores at Yonge & Dundas, Scarborough Town Centre, Woodbridge and Cross Iron Mills, as well as at adidas.ca.

Lowry’s Miami Heat are scheduled to play the Raptors on January 29 in Florida before visiting Scotiabank Arena on February 1.

It’s a bit up in the air when Lowry will actually play against Toronto next, though, as he sat out Monday’s Heat-Raptors game due to personal reasons.

There are rumours swirling that Lowry could sit the game in Toronto if crowd capacity restrictions remain, especially with the Heat on the second half of a back-to-back, playing in Boston the night prior.