Kyle Lowry to miss Toronto homecoming game against Raptors

Kyle Lowry’s much-anticipated return to Toronto will have to wait.

The Miami Heat officially announced that Lowry would be out of the lineup when the team takes on the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday evening.

Lowry has now missed nine games in a row due to personal reasons, including the Heat-Raptors matchup on January 17.

No further reason has been given by Lowry or the team for his absence.

Lowry joined the Heat this past offseason as part of a sign-and-trade deal after nine seasons with the Raptors. During his time in Toronto, Lowry saw his name spread across nearly every major category in the Raptors’ record book.

He’s first in franchise history in assists, steals, and triple-doubles, and second in games played and points, behind DeMar DeRozan, respectively. Of course, Lowry was also the point guard and team leader behind the organization’s 2019 NBA championship, the team’s first in its history.

It’s clear his influence still holds strong with his ex-teammates, too. Fred VanVleet revealed earlier this season that he still talks to Lowry “nearly every day.”

Lowry’s next chance to return to Toronto will come in April, when the Raptors host the Heat on April 3.