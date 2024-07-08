Toronto Raptors have unveiled a brand new slogan

The Toronto Raptors are looking to find their way back to the inner circle of NBA teams, and they don’t seem like they’re willing to wait to do so.

The Raptors made a pair of long-term contracts official today for Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes, with the two players and team president Masai Ujiri all on hand for the occasion in downtown Toronto.

The two deals keep the pair locked up through 2029 and 2030.

But while the previously reported deals help Toronto on the court, the team’s marketing department has also been working in full force.

Toronto branded the press conference with a new “Future Starts Now” slogan that was on hand throughout the day, and most likely won’t be the last time we’ll see it.

THE FUTURE STARTS NOW 🦖😤 Watch NOW on YouTube 📺: https://t.co/u5foQJ8G7R pic.twitter.com/WtMzzWf7Nr — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 8, 2024

The new slogan doesn’t quite appear to be replacing the decade-old “We the North” phrase, however, with the latter still being prominent in highlight videos put out today for Barnes and Quickley.

“Scottie’s love for Toronto and Canada is unbelievable, and his commitment in our shared vision to win another championship is incredible. Together, our future starts here. It starts now,” Ujiri said in a release.

It feels like we’re about to do something special together 🫶 pic.twitter.com/dGqJeehz9W — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 8, 2024

The praise didn’t stop there.

“Immanuel embodies so many things that are important to our team. He’s incredible – smart, athletic, driven. He works so hard. He loves the game of basketball. And ultimately? He wants to win and he will be a Raptor for years to come,” Ujiri added about Quickley.

Chop wood, carry water 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6Jdzz2q9nn — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 8, 2024

It’s what the team didn’t announce on the day that has some fans a little antsy, though.

The Raptors have been flirting with a partial rebrand on social media over the last few weeks, possibly alluding to wearing jerseys that include the colour purple next season.

While the purple branding was on full display for the press conference, nothing concrete on new uniforms has officially come out.

Several tweets and Instagram posts from the team’s social media accounts featured throwback photos from drafts and former players of Toronto’s past draft picks, mostly from the team’s early years when purple was a key colour in the franchise’s palette.

For now, all we can do is wait to see what exactly the Raptors have in store for their 30th anniversary celebrations next year.