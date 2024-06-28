Raptors draft picks reveal jersey numbers for next season

The Toronto Raptors unofficially added seven new players to their roster over the past two days, though only two have officially been added to the roster so far.

Toronto took Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter and San Francisco’s Jonathan Mogbo with the 19th and 31st overall pick, respectively.

On Friday morning, at the team’s practice facility at the OVO Athletic Centre, the pair met with the media for the first time in person, while also getting the chance to unveil their new uniform numbers.

Jonathan Mogbo will be wearing No. 2 with the #Raptors. pic.twitter.com/qK4FsY4HLI — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) June 28, 2024

Walter will be wearing No. 14 in the NBA, while Mogbo will be rocking No. 2. Garrett Temple was the last player on the team to wear No. 14 before switching to No. 17 midseason, while the recently departed Jalen McDaniels wore No. 2 last year for Toronto.

“The fan base is already insane. So just knowing that I got what feels like a whole country behind me, it’s just really a blessing,” Walter said. “I’m just really grateful.”

Mogbo is a longtime friend of Raptors franchise star Scottie Barnes, with the latter actually attending his draft party in Florida and posting his reaction on social media following the pick. Mogbo said he reached out to Barnes and wasn’t sure if he’d make it to the draft party but Barnes replied, “I’ll be there, no doubt.”

Scottie Barnes is already very close with Jonathan Mogbo. Barnes just uploaded that he was at his draft party when Mogbo was taken by the #Raptors pic.twitter.com/1W0Y49tbS9 — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) June 27, 2024

The draft was a busy period for the Raptors’ front office, with a pair of trades and a myriad of signings. Toronto also reportedly added Ulrich Chomche, Jamal Shead, Davion Mitchell and Alexander “Sasha” Vezenkov. Additionally, following the draft, Toronto reportedly landed a couple of undrafted free agents, including Quincy Guerrier from Illinois and Branden Carlson from the Utah Utes.