Raptors sign G-League standout to NBA contract

The Toronto Raptors are looking to the G-League to help fill out the guard position.

Raptors have reportedly decided to sign Raptors 905 standout Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract instead. This comes as fellow guard Jahmi’us Ramsey’s current contract comes to an end today, signalling that the team will instead look to Simmons to help bolster the backcourt rotation.

Shams Charania with The Athletic had the first report.

The Toronto Raptors are signing guard Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The three-year NBA vet has averaged 15.1 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds for the Raptors 905 this season in the G League. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2024

Simmons has started in 19 games with the 905 in the G-League this season. He has averaged 15.1 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds while playing an average of about 31 minutes per game.

This likely means that the Raptors have decided to part ways with Ramsey. The 22-year-old appeared in seven games with Toronto this season and didn’t look bad, averaging 6.7 points, 1.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds.

This will be the third NBA team that the 26-year-old Simmons will play for. He went undrafted in 2017 but was eventually signed to an NBA contract by the Memphis Grizzlies, where he started in 12 games in the 2017-18 season.

Simmons has since bounced around appearing in games for the Clevland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets. Though he has spent the majority of his professional career playing in the G-League.