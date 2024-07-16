Raptors sign 6-foot-7 forward Jamison Battle out of Ohio State

The Toronto Raptors have added a new player in free agency.

Jamison Battle must have impressed the Raptors in his first two NBA Summer League games, where he is averaging 11.5 points.

The team announced the signing of the 23-year-old forward today, following his senior year at Ohio State. Financial terms were not disclosed in the Raptors’ news release.

Battle is a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward who averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 31.4 minutes played in 35 games last season. It was his fifth year of NCAA basketball, following two years each with Minnesota and George Washington University.

The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native shot .469 from the field and a career-best .433 from beyond the three-point arc, ranking second in the Big Ten and ninth nationally. Battle is also excellent at the foul line, leading the Big Ten in free throw percentage (.926).

Battle still has a long way to go before securing a full-time NBA spot, but this is a good first step.