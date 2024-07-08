"Free Sasha": Why fans all over Europe are mad at the Raptors

Throughout their history, the Toronto Raptors have always been a team that’s been looking to appeal to a worldwide fan base and a diverse roster.

Currently the lone non-American franchise in the NBA, many of the Raptors’ most iconic players have hailed from all different parts of the globe, including five players from outside the United States on their 2018-19 championship-winning squad.

But despite a historic impact throughout all corners of the globe, the franchise isn’t exactly endearing itself to a certain continent of fans right now.

On the first night of the NBA draft, the Raptors made a trade with the Sacramento Kings, flipping Jalen McDaniels westbound in exchange for Sasha Vezenkov, Davion Mitchell, a 2025 second-round pick, and the draft rights to Jamal Shead. While Shead and Mitchell have now joined the organization, there’s a bit less clarity on what the future holds for Vezenkov.

Vezenkov, who was born in Cyprus but also holds Bulgarian and Greek nationality, is one of the sport’s most popular players in Europe. Having won the 2023 EuroLeague MVP while with the Greece-based Olympiacos, Vezenkov has a lengthy list of accomplishments while playing on his home continent.

Sasha Vezenkov's career accomplishments. Raptors got themselves a winner. pic.twitter.com/SFwwittmzP — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) June 27, 2024

In 42 games with the Kings last year as a 28-year-old NBA rookie, Vezenkov averaged just 12.2 minutes per game, putting up 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds a contest.

Multiple reports, including one from Spotrac’s Keith Smith, have suggested that Vezenkov is keen to return back to Europe to continue his career, likely heading back to Olympiacos. But the Raptors could have to eat most or all of his $6 million contract for next season if they waive him, a situation they’d likely rather not do. Smith also suggested that the Raptors could work with Vezenkov on a buyout, likely forfeiting his NBA salary in the process.

“We’re still going through that situation,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said today, as per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. “I had conversations with Sasha, his representatives, [Raptors GM] Bobby [Webster], coach. And I think that should develop in the next few days or we’ll see whether it’s a few months. We acquired a player in a trade and we feel we have communicated well. We communicated well with the agent and the team before. And so we’ll see how that goes.”

Fans in Greece and across Europe are rooting for the Raptors to let Vezenkov go, however, flooding the franchise’s social media with posts urging them to “free Sasha,” no matter the subject material.

Toronto’s general manager didn’t quite exactly have much to say on the deal in the team’s official release announcing the move last week, either.

“This trade provides us with a mix of young and veteran players, as well as future flexibility and draft assets, as we continue our quest to win, and so we’re pleased to welcome Davion, Sasha and Jamal to the Raptors and to Toronto,” Webster said once the news was made official. “We thank Jalen for his contributions, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

In any case, we’ll keep an eye out to see how the situation ends up getting resolved.