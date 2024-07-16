Gary Trent Jr. leaves Raptors for new team in free agency

Former Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has found a new home in free agency.

The 6-foot-5 player has agreed to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Gary Trent Jr. has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of @klutchsports tell ESPN. Trent reunites with Damian Lillard and joins a Bucks organization that recruited him hard to chase a title with them. pic.twitter.com/jXmQuCcRMx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2024

Trent Jr. spent the last four seasons with the Raptors, averaging between 13.7 and 18.3 points per game. He’s a gifted outside shooter who has not dipped below 35% on three-pointers during his time with the Raptors.

The Duke product is still just 25 years old but has been in the league for seven seasons. The Raptors originally acquired him in a trade that sent Norman Powell the other way.

The Bucks are considered one of the strongest teams in the NBA and are led by the dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Lillard and Trent Jr. have played together for multiple seasons on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Trent Jr. will be able to offer the Bucks a versatile three-and-D player who can play at different spots in the lineup.

The Raptors finished last season with a 25-57 record, good for fourth-worst in the Eastern Conference. They selected Ja’Kobe Walter from Baylor with the 19th selection in this summer’s draft as they continue to rebuild and add young talent. Walter will join a young core with Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, and RJ Barrett.

On the other hand, the Bucks finished third in the Eastern Conference next season. The organization is contending right now and offers Trent Jr. a much better chance at getting his first NBA championship.

The Bucks won the NBA title in 2021 on the back of Antetokounmpo. It was their second time winning the trophy in franchise history. They made a big acquisition when they got Lillard and will look to capture their third title this season.