The Toronto Raptors have freed up some space on their roster.

The team waived two-way guard-forward Ron Harper Jr. on Friday afternoon, bringing their roster down to 15 players, with two two-way players still on the team, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Markquis Nowell.

Harper Jr., who joined as an undrafted free agent for the 2022-23 season, averaged two points, 0.7 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 10 career games with Toronto.

The 23-year-old also played in 49 showcase and regular season games with Raptors 905, posting averages of 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 32.3 minutes. However, his time with the team has come to an end as he will undergo season-ending surgery next week.

Since he was injured while with the team, the Raptors will reportedly pay out all of Harper Jr.’s two-way contract, as per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.

Correction: The Raptors will pay out all of Harper Jr.'s two way contract, per a source, since he got hurt with the team. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 8, 2023

According to a team press release, the surgery is necessary due to Harper Jr. suffering a left shoulder subluxation while playing for Raptors 905 in a road game this past Thursday.