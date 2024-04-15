Raptors' Scottie Barnes offers end-of-season injury update

The Toronto Raptors might have had a season to forget, but the team’s most recognizable face hasn’t let the way the season went kill the positive attitude he’s been known for throughout his career.

Scottie Barnes, who broke his hand on March 1 in a game against the Golden State Warriors, was pretty upbeat about having the final stretch of his year wiped out due to injury.

While the injury wasn’t as bad as the massively inflamed hand he showed off on Instagram last month might have looked, Barnes admitted there’s still some swelling in his hand.

And while he admitted that the team posited the chances of him returning near the final few games of the season, the choice ultimately was to continue the healing process rather than try to suit up for a team well out of the postseason race.

Barnes averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 60 games this season and made the All-Star team for the first time in his career. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes is the only player from his draft class to have made an All-Star Game so far in their career.

And while some players could have taken a season-ending injury as a reason to pout, Barnes said he was appreciative of the chance to use his broken hand as an opportunity to view the game from the bench and be more vocal with the coaching staff.

“I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in,” Barnes said. “When I’m on the court, it was all fun… it’s just about staying positive, being in the moment. I’m just grateful to see the game from that point of view.”

The Raptors, who ended the season with a record of 25-57 to finish 12th in the Eastern Conference, are now turning their attention to the offseason.

For fans, the biggest date of note in the near future is May 12, when the team will find out their fate in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery and if they’ll be conveying their top-six protected first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs or be keeping the pick for themselves and sending out next year’s first-round selection.