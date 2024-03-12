Raptors' Scottie Barnes shares graphic picture of his hand injury

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes shared an update to social media today of his hand injury suffered earlier this month.

And while few broken bones generally look all that great, Barnes showed that he’d suffered quite a bit of swelling from breaking a finger.

Scottie Barnes posts to his finsta quite the hand injury update. He also says the Hamilton soundtrack has been stuck in his head for the last two months. pic.twitter.com/w7C2kSIhWF — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) March 12, 2024

Barnes shared the update to the yessirskiscottie Instagram account, where he shows a few of the behind-the-scenes details from his life.

He suffered the injury on March 1 in a 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors, where he exited the game after just 16 minutes of action.

“Life’s been alright for me just a little broken hand we’ll be fine otherwise life is good,” Barnes wrote in a comment on the post. “Hamilton playlist been stuck in my head ever since I watched it 2 months ago.”

The injury was officially diagnosed as a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand, as announced by the team earlier this week.

The fourth overall pick by Toronto in the 2021 draft, Barnes has become the face of the franchise for the team following the organization’s clear commitment to an all-out rebuild.

Prior to the injury, Barnes was having the best season of his young NBA career. Making the All-Star game for the first time, the 22-year-old Barnes has averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 60 games this season with Toronto.

The Raptors have since lost four of their last five games since losing Barnes to injury. They return to action on Wednesday night when they visit the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET.