Sportsnet's William Lou announces departure from "The Raptors Show"

After three seasons, Sportsnet’s William Lou has announced his departure from the popular radio and TV program The Raptors Show.

Lou, who initially joined Sportsnet prior to the 2021-22 season to create a nationally syndicated basketball and NBA show, shared the news in a note on X on Friday morning.

I have decided to leave @TheRaptorsShow after three seasons. I am so grateful for this opportunity from Sportsnet and a sincere thank you to everyone who supported our project! I will still be covering the Raptors moving forward, but more details to come. All the best. pic.twitter.com/z1ULoSLz48 — William Lou (@william_lou) April 12, 2024

“I have decided to leave The Raptors Show with Will Lou after three seasons. The stated goal was always to deliver the best coverage of the Raptors, and that dream was fully supported by the team at Sportsnet,” Lou wrote.

“I’m so proud to have produced daily programs on radio, television, and podcast, while being able to access everyone from the commissioner, the front office, the coaches, the players, and most importantly, the fans.”

The show runs for two hours on both radio and television throughout the entirety of the Raptors season, while Lou hosts postgame reaction podcasts for each regular season and playoff game.

Lou announced he’s creating a new podcast with former The Raptors Show co-host and producer Alex Wong, who departed from Sportsnet in January.

Blake Murphy, who joined Wong and Lou as a third co-host this past October, remains with Sportsnet while also hosting Jays Talk Plus and working on the Blue Jays radio broadcasts.

“I am so thankful for every listener. The most rewarding part of doing this job is being embraced by the Raptors community. Thank you for allowing me to be authentic so that we could experience the ups and downs of the team together,” Lou added.

Lou also thanked producers Derrick Brandao, JR Manatad, Amit Mann, Jennifer Rolnick, the show’s guests throughout the three years, and the Raptors public relations team.

Before his time at Sportsnet, Lou had gained recognition in the Canadian basketball media space through his work at The Score, Yahoo Sports Canada, and Raptors Republic.