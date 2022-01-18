Raptors rookies offer Gary Trent Jr. hilarious birthday serenade (VIDEO)

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will never forget his 23rd birthday.

Not after that singing performance, at least.

On the way to the team’s next road game against the Dallas Mavericks, Raptors rookies Justin Champagnie, Scottie Barnes, and Dalano Banton gave Trent a great rendition of “happy birthday.”

Via Trent Jr.’s Instagram account, here’s how the Raptors’ first-year trio sang in their teammates’ birthday:

Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and Justin Champagnie put on a little show on the plane for Gary Trent Jr.’s birthday today: pic.twitter.com/DdRAqESfAX — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 18, 2022

“Luv gang,” Gary Trent Jr. captioned the video.

Barnes seemed to lead the way, though Banton was quick to butt in with “DubberDon,” his own social media handle. The trio took over the plane’s intercom system, with Trent audibly laughing as his teammates worked their way through the song.

“Appreciate y’all’s love,” Trent added after they’ve finished.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Fred VanVleet could also be seen chuckling in the video.

The singing could help Trent in his injury recovery process.

Though it’s not expected to be a long-term issue, he’s been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of the team’s last five games. Trent is still listed as questionable in tomorrow’s game against Dallas.

In 33 games in his second season with the Raptors following a trade from Portland, Trent is averaging 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.