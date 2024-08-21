Raptors rookie shows off wildly deep NBA trivia knowledge

Toronto Raptors rookie Jamal Shead has yet to play a game in the NBA, but he might know the sport better than just about anyone who has.

In a video posted to TikTok earlier this month by the popular account bebida.tailgate, Shead was tasked with naming all sorts of NBA trivia questions.

Asked to name the all-time leaders in points, assists, blocks, rebounds, double-doubles (since 2000), points by a European, three-pointers in the 1990s, defensive player of the year awards, points off the bench, shortest player ever, most points in the 1980s, and the league’s first Black and female coaches, Shead went through the gauntlet with hardly a single slip up, getting every answer on either his first or second try.



With the 45th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings drafted the college star out of Houston, before immediately sending him to Toronto as part of a multi-player trade that saw Jalen McDaniels go the other way.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Shead was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in his final season at UH. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.3 assists in his senior season.

While it’s not clear how he’ll do in his first NBA season, Shead will probably have a pretty good chance at winning any trivia contests that the Raptors might be putting on.

The Raptors will be holding the training camp in Montreal in October, while playing a preseason game there on October 6, with Shead looking to make an impact in his first NBA action.

Meanwhile, the Raptors’ regular-season schedule finally dropped last week, with Toronto tipping things off at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 23.