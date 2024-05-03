Raptors' Quickley pulled up to Philadelphia to cheer on old pals in playoffs

Immanuel Quickley might be a member of the Toronto Raptors, but that hasn’t stopped him from still supporting his pals around the NBA.

Last night at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, the New York Knicks outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers with a 118-115 Game 6 victory to move onto the second round of the NBA playoffs.

And despite being traded from the Knicks to Toronto on December 30 of last year, Quickley was in attendance for one of the biggest moments in recent franchise history.

immanuel quickley is here pic.twitter.com/dWFNWmPYWp — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) May 3, 2024

Quickley also got to see the final game of the season of 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, with the pair having spent one season together for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2019-20 before both being selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

For Quickley, who is a restricted free agent this offseason, the first priority seems to be getting a new contract done with Toronto.

“Absolutely love Toronto. Since the day I got here, they’ve done nothing but show me love,” Quickley said at his end-of-season press conference when asked about the possibility of extending in the city. “Love is an action word, it’s not just something you throw around. They’ve done that from the day I got here to today.”

Quickley averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 38 games for the Raptors in 33 minutes a night, compared to his time in New York where he put up 15 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30 games for the Knicks this season, playing 24 minutes a game.