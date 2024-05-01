Five former Raptors players looking for big contracts in free agency

The Toronto Raptors have never really had a problem finding star talent.

Keeping it? Well, that’s another story. Throughout their nearly 30-year franchise history, the Raptors have been known for seeing their best players ultimately end up in a new city, whether it’s via free agency or a trade.

And in 2024, the stars are aligning to see five of the team’s most iconic players all hitting free agency at the same time.

We might be way too early, but here are the five most relevant former Raptors heading to free agency this summer:

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Age: 30

2023-24 stats: 80 GP, 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists

Last contract: Four years, $34.2 million AAV

A true All-Star calibre player in his prime, Pascal Siakam has been thriving in his first playoff series with the Indiana Pacers.

All signs point to him sticking around in Indiana, but he’ll likely get quite the massive contract to do so.

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Age: 34

2023-24 stats: 79 GP, 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists

Last contract: Three years, $27.3 million AAV

One of the most beloved Toronto Raptors in history, DeMar DeRozan could head to his fourth NBA franchise this summer if he chooses to leave the Chicago Bulls.

“Next time I play a game will be my 16th season,” DeRozan said following the Bulls’ season-ending loss in the play-in tournament. “You realize the window closes for you personally. I’m not trying to play 25 years or nothing like that.”

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Age: 26

2023-24 stats: 50 GP, 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Last contract: Four years, $18 million AAV (player option next season)

Much like Siakam, OG Anunoby has been thriving in his new environment. Following a midseason trade to New York, the Knicks were 20-3 with Anunoby in the lineup.

In the midst of a big first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Anunoby will be a hot commodity should he hit the market, though it’s more likely than not that New York would offer him quite the contract to stick around in the Big Apple.

Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 38

2023-24 stats: 60 GP, 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists

Last contract: Three years, $38.2 million AAV

Kyle Lowry will return to the Toronto Raptors to sign a one-day contract to end his career, but it probably isn’t happening just yet.

Though his future is uncertain after the 76ers’ big win to extend their season last night, Lowry has spoken publicly that he doesn’t plan to retire this summer.

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans

Age: 31

2023-24 stats: 81 GP, 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Last contract: Two years, $15 million

Much like DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas was a beloved Raptor who was sent away prior to the team’s 2019 NBA title, being shipped out midseason to Memphis as a swap for Marc Gasol.

JV’s Pelicans had an impressive run this year before a devastating injury to Zion Williamson in the play-in tournament and a four-game sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder led them to an early exit.