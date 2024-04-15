"Love Toronto": Raptors' Quickley talks about pending free agency

When the Toronto Raptors traded for Immanuel Quickley earlier this season, it signalled the unofficial start of a new era for the franchise.

While they’d lost Fred VanVleet — and several other key players over the years — due to free agency the previous summer, Toronto’s blockbuster trade on December 30 was one of the first times in years the organization saw themselves as sellers.

Quickley came from the New York Knicks alongside RJ Barrett in exchange for OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa, all three of whom were former first-round picks and once considered parts of Toronto’s young core.

The Raptors, who ended the season with a record of 25-57 to finish 12th in the Eastern Conference, didn’t exactly have a season to remember.

But for Quickley himself, his time in Toronto represented the largest opportunity he’s had in his NBA career yet: to be the lead guard for a team.

In 253 games with the New York Knicks, Quickley cracked the starting lineup just 27 times. In Toronto, he started all 38 games he suited up for since the trade.

Quickley averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 38 games for the Raptors in 33 minutes a night, compared to his time in New York where he put up 15 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30 games for the Knicks this season, playing 24 minutes a game.

Quickley is a restricted free agent this summer, meaning Toronto has the first crack at re-signing him for next season, with the possibility to match any possible external offers.

When asked at the team’s end-of-season media availability about his future, Quickley spoke highly of Toronto and the possibility of returning on a new contract.

“Absolutely love Toronto. Since the day I got here, they’ve done nothing but show me love,” Quickley said when asked about the possibility of extending in the city. “Love is an action word, it’s not just something you throw around. They’ve done that from the day I got here to today.”

Spotrac lists his qualifying offer at $6,128,004, but it’s likely he commands well north of there on a multi-year deal as the team’s starting point guard. The Raptors have until June 29 to submit a qualifying offer for Quickley, with free agency officially opening on July 6.

“Obviously the team and my agent have to handle everything, but I love being here in Toronto,” Quickley said. “Absolutely.”