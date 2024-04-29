What would've happened if the Raptors traded for Kevin Durant?

Midway through the Toronto Raptors season, it was clear the on-court play wasn’t going to be the clear focus of the year.

Toronto made four trades during the 2023-24 campaign, and having already lost Fred VanVleet to free agency the summer before, the franchise ushered in a new era that looked nothing like the team that won a championship five years prior.

But while contention windows don’t last forever in pro sports, one move could’ve kept Toronto open while keeping much of their remaining 2018-19 nucleus intact.

So, we pose the question: where would the Toronto Raptors be if they traded for Kevin Durant?

In case you’ve forgotten, we’ll back you up a second: On June 30, 2022, Durant sent in a trade request after two seasons in the New York borough due to frustration with the Brooklyn Nets franchise.

Toronto emerged as a top suitor and was reportedly in talks with the Nets throughout the summer before Durant ultimately rescinded his trade request and reported to Brooklyn for training camp.

But before the end of the season, which included the firing of head coach Steve Nash, Durant and Kyrie Irving both ended up submitting trade requests once again before heading off to the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

On Sunday night, the Suns crashed out of the postseason with a four-game sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was an added disappointment after the Suns swung a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal this past summer.

Here are five things that could’ve happened if Toronto had traded for Durant in a package centred around Scottie Barnes.

Nick Nurse would still be coaching the Raptors

Nick Nurse wanted to keep winning in Toronto; he just didn’t, missing the playoffs in two of his final three years with the team, and then he was fired once the Raptors decided it was time to head in a different direction.

If Nurse had the ability to coach a future Hall of Famer like Durant, he’d likely have secured a playoff berth: KD hasn’t missed a playoff when healthy since his rookie season in 2007-08. And had the Raptors been in the playoffs last spring, it’s far more likely Toronto would’ve signed him to an extension rather than part ways with him before he went on his way to Philadelphia.

Perhaps in this universe as well, Adrian Griffin never goes to Milwaukee (before a swift firing midway through his first season) and stays as Nurse’s lead assistant, never having a short first NBA head coaching gig.

Scottie Barnes would be the king of Brooklyn

Scottie Barnes was always bound to be an NBA star no matter where he ended up, but Toronto seems to be quite fortunate to have landed his services.

The only player in the 2021 NBA Draft class to make an All-Star team so far, Barnes would’ve ended up being the face of a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets franchise and offered them a younger star piece than they currently have in Mikal Bridges.

And for what it’s worth, Gradey Dick probably ends up elsewhere too, perhaps even teaming up with Barnes in Brooklyn had Toronto’s draft pick been flipped in the trade.

VanVleet, Siakam would remain on the Raptors

If Durant came to the Raptors, it’s safe to say there would’ve been less reason to part ways with a few other franchise cornerstones. Fred VanVleet departed in free agency in 2023, but it’s hard to imagine him being willing to leave for the Houston Rockets if he had the chance to remain with a possible contender.

As for Pascal Siakam, Toronto could’ve prioritized keeping him long-term to pair with Durant and ultimately signed him on a new deal instead of trading him to the Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors challenge for top of the East

Though it’s hard to speculate exactly how the Raptors would have done with this roster, it’s safe to say they would’ve likely been one of the Eastern Conference’s three or four best teams as it’s currently constructed.

Few teams have three All-Star talents on their roster, and that’s exactly what Toronto would’ve had. While nothing is guaranteed in the NBA — and Durant himself has shown us that — it would probably be a safe bet to see them near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Summer 2023 blockbusters never happen

A few other subsequent trades in the summer of 2023 were directly influenced by Durant’s move to Phoenix. Bradley Beal went to the Suns to join forces with Durant and Kevin Booker, Jordan Poole went from Golden State to Washington, and Chris Paul went from Phoenix to Golden State via a short stop in Washington.

While these players might’ve ended up on the move regardless, Durant’s trade to the Suns was the catalyst for the Wizards ultimately sending Beal to Phoenix as well. It’s hard to know exactly what moves would’ve transpired, but the NBA would look vastly different than it does today had Toronto traded for Durant.