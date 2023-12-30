Raptors trade Anunoby for Barrett in blockbuster deal with Knicks

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

Breaking: The Toronto Raptors are trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Rcr6FGhjyc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2023

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the package is centred around Canadian forward RJ Barrett as well as guard Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations.

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Z81TH1EexF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2023

In a follow-up post, Wojnarowski added that the team is getting an additional second-round pick in 2024 via Detroit from New York, while Charania added that Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa would also be heading to New York.

Raptors are also sending Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa to the Knicks in the OG Anunoby-RJ Barrett-Immanuel Quickley trade, sources said. https://t.co/YC7yWNw1cr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2023

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring a New York 2024 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Rj8sBnmBV1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2023

Anunoby had been in trade rumours for much of the last two seasons, with his free agency pending this summer if he declines his player option for the final year of his deal.

Anunoby has averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 27 games this season.

Barrett, the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was born in Toronto and was a key part of the Canadian men’s national team this past summer at the FIBA World Cup.

Barrett has averaged 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 26 games this season, while Quickley has averaged 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30 games this season.

The Raptors are currently 12-19 and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are 17-14 and sit seventh.

Curiously, while there had been rumours of a deal of this framework making sense from a basketball standpoint for both teams, the two franchises have been embroiled in an ongoing off-the-court legal battle since the summer, stemming from allegations of intellectual property theft from a former employee of the Knicks, who joined Toronto’s staff this offseason.