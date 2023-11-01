Leafs' Auston Matthews signs endorsement deal with Logan Paul/KSI-owned Prime drink

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is adding another brand to his extensive endorsement collection.

Today, the sports drink brand Prime — co-owned by content creators KSI and Logan Paul — announced that they’d signed Matthews to an endorsement deal via a social media post of the three of them wearing Prime-themed hockey uniforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIME (@drinkprime)



Paul and KSI were in Toronto over the weekend promoting the drink brand at a well-attended event at Yonge-Dundas Square, where they announced they’d signed an unnamed Leafs player to an endorsement deal.

The pair also showed up at Saturday evening’s Toronto Raptors game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but they were booed when shown on the Scotiabank Arena scoreboard.

Paul and KSI are among the most subscribed accounts on YouTube, boasting 23.6 million and 16.3 million followers, respectively.

After fighting each other in a pair of boxing matches in 2018 and 2019, the duo co-created Prime in 2022, quickly launching the brand throughout North America and Europe.

It’s since integrated itself heavily into the pro sports world, as it’s become the official sports drink of the UFC. Prime has also signed deals with soccer clubs Arsenal and FC Barcelona, as well as sponsoring Tommy Hill’s NASCAR vehicle. Matthews, who won the Hart Trophy in the 2021-22 season as the NHL’s MVP, is the brand’s first hockey player to sign an endorsement deal.

However, the brand hasn’t been without its controversies, with Prime’s energy drink line featuring 200 mg of caffeine (20 mg more than the Health Canada-approved limit), which led to an investigation from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency earlier this year.