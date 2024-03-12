Ex-Raptors forward Porter Jr. announces retirement from NBA

Former Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has officially announced his retirement at the age of 30.

A little over a month after being traded away from the Raptors, it seems like Porter is retiring due ongoing injury issues that have continued throughout his career.

“For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship,” Porter said in a statement posted by the Utah Jazz. “Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself, and I have therefore decided to retire.”

The Jazz had waived Porter earlier today, as he had yet to suit up for the franchise since being acquired from Toronto in early February.

He originally signed with Toronto in July 2022, just a few weeks after winning the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors.

Porter averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 23 games for the Raptors over the last two seasons.

He was traded to the Jazz as part of the deal that brought Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to Toronto, being sent to Utah along with Kira Lewis and a 2024 first-round pick. The trade seems to have worked out well for Toronto so far, with Olynyk signing a two-year extension last week, and Agabaji becoming a quick fan favourite in his first month on the team.

A former third overall pick back in 2011 with the Washington Wizards, Porter has played 527 games across his NBA career for five NBA teams, also having stops with the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic along the way. However, injury woes have hampered his career, as he played 50 games or more just twice since the 2018-19 season.

[dh_you_might_also like]