A former Toronto Raptors forward is hitting the waiver wire today after failing to land with his new team.

Otto Porter Jr., who spent parts of the last two seasons with Toronto, was waived by the Utah Jazz today, according to a new report on X from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Utah Jazz are waiving forward Otto Porter Jr., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/snf1f5zdC1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2024

Porter had yet to suit up in Utah and was away from the team after being sent to the Jazz shortly over a month ago.

Due to the timing of his waiving, he is ineligible to play in the postseason this year, should he sign on another NBA roster.

Porter averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 23 games for the Raptors over the last two seasons. He was traded to the Jazz as part of the deal that brought Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to Toronto, being sent to Utah along with Kira Lewis and a 2024 first-round pick. The trade seems to have worked out well for Toronto so far, with Olynyk signing a two-year extension last week, and Agabaji becoming a quick fan favourite in his first month on the team.

Despite being a key part of the Golden State Warriors’ title run in 2022, Porter was never quite able to replicate that level of success with Toronto when he signed a two-year deal with the franchise as a free agent.

A former third overall pick back in 2011 with the Washington Wizards, Porter has played 527 games across his NBA career for five NBA teams, also having stops with the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic along the way. However, injury woes have hampered a promising career, as he’s played 50 games or more just twice since the 2018-19 season.

At age 30 and given his injury history, Porter might have a long road ahead to find his way back to a consistent NBA role.