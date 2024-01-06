Raptors forward Porter Jr. to finally get his 2022 NBA ring from Warriors

It’s been a long time coming, but Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will finally be getting his 2022 NBA championship ring this Sunday.

Porter Jr. helped the Warriors win a title in 2022, but was unable to receive his ring after signing a two-year deal with the Raptors that summer. The 30-year-old did not accompany the Raptors to Chase Center last season, as he was out of the lineup due to undergoing foot surgery.

While by no means a star player on a team that featured talent such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Porter Jr. was still able to contribute to the Warriors title. He averaged nearly 20 minutes on the floor through their playoff run, and started Game 6 of the NBA Final.

Thanks to his solid performance during their run, the Raptors chose to give Porter Jr. a two-year, $12.4 million deal. The results haven’t been great so far, as he has struggled to remain healthy and has been rather inefficient when in the lineup.

Tomorrow’s game versus the Warriors, slated to begin at 8:30 pm ET, will be a bounce-back opportunity for the Raptors, who had their mini two-game winning streak snapped versus the Sacramento Kings last night. They now own a 14-21 record on the season, which has them two wins shy of the Chicago Bulls for a play-in spot.