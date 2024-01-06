Patrick Beverley takes another unexpected shot at the Raptors

Outspoken Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley took another jab at the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

In late October, Beverley, speaking to his cohost Adam Ferrone on the Pat Bev podcast, claimed that the Raptors had no dogs in their lineup.

“Who’s the dog of that team?” Beverley asked.

“I’ll see OG [Anunoby] down a dark alley, I don’t feel threatened. No disrespect for them. I’m saying, like if I see [Pascal] Siakam with a ball in his hand in a dark alley, and there’s a rim in this b*tch, I feel good about this b*tch.”

With the Raptors now having traded Anunoby to the New York Knicks just over a week ago, Beverley was asked his thoughts about the deal. While the 35-year-old seemed to like the deal for the Raps, he doesn’t seem particularly sold on who they got back in RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

“I think it helps OG,” Beverley said. “He around some dogs. [Jalen] Brunson and Julius Randle, they some dogs. But I’m trying to see who won. Toronto; RJ Barrett, Quickley, [the Raptors] are better than what they were.”

However, when asked by Ferrone if the Raptors got back any dogs in return, Beverley replied, “pups.”

Seems like the Knicks & Raptors trade works for both sides 🤝 pic.twitter.com/wIOKtPqDWY — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) January 5, 2024

These comments from Beverley are odd considering how unprovoked they seem to be, and even more so given that his own play has taken a hit in recent years. He is averaging just 17 minutes per game in his first season with the 76ers, and while he has always been known more for his elite defensive play, he is averaging just 4.9 points per game. While known throughout his career as being a trash talker, his recent jabs at the Raptors are quite confusing.