Raptors had their pizza party and they ordered from this Toronto spot

The Toronto Raptors are having a resurgence amid a difficult season, and their method of celebrating a recent winning streak has turned into a viral phenomenon with fans.

First-year head coach Darko Rajakovic promised to treat the struggling team to dinner if they could pull off a three-game winning streak — a feat the team finally accomplished almost three months after that early-December promise with a 130-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on February 26.

The team’s fan base ran with Rajakovic’s promise of a team dinner, transforming it into a “pizza party” joke in the months since the offer.

The memes seemed to have rubbed off on Rajakovic, who told reporters in late February, “The story goes that I promised our guys early in the season that once we get three wins in a row, that I’m gonna take them to a nice dinner. But since they are a group of such humble guys, we can go for pizza. We’re gonna negotiate.”

Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley shared a clip of the team being treated to pizza at the OVO Athletic Centre — precisely the type of team dinner fans had demanded for months.

Immanuel Quickley on Snapchat Stories: Darko finally gave them the Pizza Party🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2T3UvhWKUO — RapsShowYo (@RapsShowYo) February 29, 2024

So, where do professional athletes get their pizza in Toronto?

It’s another accolade for Maker Pizza, a popular Toronto establishment that has expanded to four locations since storming onto the local pizza scene in 2015.

The clip shows one of Maker’s cheese pies, one of the lighter options on their menu.

It’s a simple choice that Rajakovic foreshadowed this week, when he told reporters that he is not a fan of pineapple on pizza and prefers a simple Margherita instead.

With files from Adam Laskaris