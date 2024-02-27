When Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic made a promise to his players earlier this season, he probably didn’t see it stretching out for nearly three months.

Back in early December, the first-year head coach was trying to motivate his struggling team to go on a bit of a winning streak.

Sitting at a record of nine wins and 11 losses, Rajakovic promised to take his team out for a treat once they won three games in a row for the first time this season.

And on February 26, nearly three full months later, the Raptors finally made that dream come true, pulling out a 130-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Rajakovic first suggested a team dinner, but the fan base and local media quickly adopted the idea of a “pizza party.” The idea itself seemed a little silly on its surface — would millionaire athletes really be motivated by free food? — but the memes kept coming all season until Toronto finally accomplished the goal, some 38 games later.

Despite four trades and all sorts of players coming in and out of the organization since the promise, Toronto’s coach seems to have stuck to his word.

“The story goes that I promised our guys early in the season that once we get three wins in a row, that I’m gonna take them to a nice dinner,” Rajakovic told reporters postgame. “But since they are a group of such humble guys, we can go for pizza. We’re gonna negotiate.”

But does he want pineapple on his pizza?

“Noooooo!” Rajakovic said, adding that he prefers a simple Margherita pizza.

Raptors fans, of course, had a field day on social media following the win:

The Raptors after opening that first box of pizza pic.twitter.com/EZ93W7iIvp — Joseph Whalen (@JoeWhalen19) February 27, 2024

did somebody say … pizza party??? https://t.co/RjqXkLBsxW — kyle muzyka (@kylemuzyka) February 27, 2024

From the mind of Darko Rajakovic, "PIZZA PARTY" In arenas soon (hopefully) pic.twitter.com/qW3QvukEtz — Aidan (@aidanlising) February 26, 2024

they said we wouldn’t get our pizza party. they didn’t BELIEVE. look at us now. pic.twitter.com/94KTSsgZkw — a👩🏽‍💻 (@scarytrentjr) February 27, 2024

ITS PIZZA PARTY TIME 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 pic.twitter.com/3X5Zeu5WUe — Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) February 27, 2024

Pascal walking past the pizza partypic.twitter.com/UdpmJQZ6rB — Joseph Whalen (@JoeWhalen19) February 27, 2024

Me joining the team pizza party after actively promoting team tank: pic.twitter.com/6WIi5NT0Y4 — santa❀rosa (@santa___rosa) February 27, 2024

How long I've waited for this Toronto Raptors pizza party: pic.twitter.com/1ZBZlw9dKw — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) February 27, 2024

The Raptors looking at that Pizza Pizza in the locker room pic.twitter.com/cae5YLQdB5 — Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) February 27, 2024

The Raptors return to action Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena when they host the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff for that one is set for 4:30 pm/7:30 pm ET. No word yet on any possible post-game celebration plans.