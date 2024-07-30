Raptors release new 30th anniversary logo for next season

The Toronto Raptors are flirting with purple once again.

On Tuesday, a few eagle-eyed followers of the team, including Sports Illustrated‘s Aaron Rose, made note that the Raptors had changed their profile picture on X and Instagram to a new purple look.

New Raptors logo on social media: pic.twitter.com/gqkRtY8K8u — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) July 30, 2024

Shortly after the logo was first teased on social media, the team released more details about the new design.

It’s a pretty simple logo, with the modern Raptors basketball overlayed with a claw serving as the “0” ahead of the team’s 30th anniversary next season.

“We’re always looking forward, working for our next championship, but years like this are a good time to reflect on our team’s history and the amazing things we’ve achieved together, with the support of our fans, our organization, and our ownership,” Raptors President and Vice Chairman Masai Ujiri said in a release.

“Rookies of the year. Our many All-Stars — and an incredible All-Star weekend here in 2016. And of course, our championship, which brought fans all across the country and the world together. Let’s celebrate these moments, as we look to add new ones to the list in the decades to come.”

Northside Since ’95

Celebrating 30 years of Raptors Basketball 💜❤️https://t.co/NPGJhnI2sa pic.twitter.com/t7rZ6QiQkJ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 30, 2024

It is unclear exactly how far the logo’s reach will go, and what is still to come in terms of the team’s big anniversary plans. Many fans have been anticipating a return to purple jerseys in some form, though nothing has been officially confirmed, with the team saying more details are to come on next season’s plans at a later date.

But so far, this is the second logo the Raptors have teased ahead of the big celebratory season.

Back in April, days after it was announced that Vince Carter was elected to the Hall of Fame, the Toronto Raptors honoured him with a slick, redesigned logo showing the team’s mascot doing a between-the-legs dunk a la Carter at the 2000 NBA Dunk contest.

“It’s a secret,” Ujiri said in response to a question asked by Daily Hive regarding their larger plans to honour Carter next year.

Toronto used purple as one of its primary colours from 1995 to 2006, but it hasn’t regularly featured for the franchise in nearly two decades, with only the odd throwback jersey making an appearance, last doing so in the 2020 NBA bubble during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto had a one-year stint with black-and-purple alternate jerseys in 2020-21, though the design featured the team’s chevron motifs and no visible dinosaurs.