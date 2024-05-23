SportsBasketballRaptors

Celebs and Raptors icons were everywhere at Toronto WNBA launch

Adam Laskaris
May 23 2024, 2:22 pm
The WNBA is officially coming to Toronto, and it looks like the Raptors will be playing a pretty big role in supporting the team.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri was in attendance at the official announcement for the WNBA’s first Canadian team at Toronto’s Hotel X this morning, as was team icon Kyle Lowry and current face of the franchise Scottie Barnes.

And yes, of course, team ambassador Drake was there too, despite his very public feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Today’s presser was a confirmation of a May 10 report from CBC’s Shireen Ahmed that the WNBA will be getting an expansion team in Toronto in 2026. It will be owned by longtime MLSE chair Larry Tanenbaum and run by former Raptors exec Teresa Resch.

“Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league as we continue to expand both domestically and outside the United States,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement.

“With Larry Tanenbaum’s distinguished record of leading successful sports franchises and Toronto’s appeal as a dynamic, diverse city that cares deeply about the game of basketball, we are confident that this new team will thrive as a first-class WNBA organization and become a great source of inspiration and support for the Toronto-area community and across Canada.”

They weren’t the only big names in attendance, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow all also showed their support for the team, which is set to play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum.

“Today is a game-changing day not only for women’s basketball but also for sports in Canada,” said Tanenbaum. “This franchise will be Canada’s team, and we are so excited to unite the country and inspire pride and passion in fans from coast to coast.”

