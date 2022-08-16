Jalen Harris is back in the NBA. Well, at least on paper.

The former Raptors guard was successfully reinstated on Tuesday after serving a one-year suspension for a violation of the NBA’s Anti-Drug Policy Program.

Harris had most recently been on the court with the CEBL’s Scarborough Shooting Stars, an expansion franchise that fell in Sunday’s championship game to the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

The specifics of the circumstances that led to Harris’ suspension have yet to be reported.

“That’s in the past,” Harris said about his suspension at the Shooting Stars’ media availability earlier this year. “I’m focused and I’m excited for the future. An error happened. It wasn’t my fault, but I accept full responsibility. And I said I’m just excited to move forward towards the future. To better myself, better myself as a player.”

Harris finished third in the CEBL with 19.9 points per game, while adding 3.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Harris, a 2020 second-round draft pick by Toronto, averaged 7.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 13 games for the Raptors in his rookie season in 2020-21 prior to the suspension.

Currently, the Raptors hold Harris’ restricted free agent rights, but his previous contract was nullified as a result of the suspension. They currently have a max roster of 20 training camp invitees, meaning they’d have to waive or trade a player to invite him to their preseason lineup.

Alternatively, the Raptors could waive or trade Harris to another NBA team.

“I’ve been watching a lot of games,” Harris added about the Raptors in May. “I like the team, they’re similar to when I was there — COVID hit them, I’d seen some injuries but I like what they had. I like the way they play competitively, still.”