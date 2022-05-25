Former Raptors guard Jalen Harris speaks on planned path back to NBA

Jalen Harris’ time with the Toronto Raptors lasted just one season — at least for now.

Last July, the Raptors’ 2020 second-round draft pick was hit with a one-year suspension for a violation of the NBA’s Anti-Drug Policy Program. Specifics of the suspension were never given but resulted in the now 23-year-old guard playing just 13 games for the team that drafted him.

This week, Harris signed a deal with the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, after spending a season with Italian Club Vanoli Cremona.

“That’s in the past,” Harris said about his suspension at the Shooting Stars’ media availability this week. “I’m focused and I’m excited for the future. An error happened. It wasn’t my fault, but I accept full responsibility. And I said I’m just excited to move forward towards the future. To better myself, better myself as a player.”

Harris referenced several times a desire to return to the NBA, crediting the NBA Players’ association for their assistance through the legal process.

“They’ve been a big help in the process of getting back,” Harris said. “The biggest thing is staying in shape, sharpening my game, then continuing to be able to prove that I belong to play there.”

Currently, the Raptors hold Harris’ rights, but his previous contract was nullified as a result of the suspension. Should Harris be reinstated, the Raptors would have the choice to either sign or release him, as well as trade his rights to another interested NBA team. The CEBL season runs from May to August, offering plenty of time for a fall pro contract.

Harris says there hasn’t been official contact from the Raptors’ management.

“Some of the teammates and other people on the staff have been in touch with me, they’ve just been checking in with me. [They’re] excited for me to be out here, excited for an opportunity, [they were] excited for me to play in Italy. It’s just been good. It’s been real supportive.”

Harris added that he’s been keeping tabs on the team.

“I’ve been watching a lot of games,” Harris added. “I like the team, they’re similar to when I was there — COVID hit them, I’d seen some injuries but I like what they had. I like the way they play competitively, still.”

One of the other Raptors-Shooting Stars connections comes in the form of Jamaal Magloire, who works on the Toronto coaching/development staff during the NBA season while serving as vice president and senior adviser for the CEBL franchise.

“When I found out he was there, he just made it even better,” Harris said of Magloire, who played 680 games in the NBA.

But despite Jalen Harris (and Magloire) having NBA experience, they’re far from the biggest name on the roster. Jermaine Cole, 37, — known to most as Grammy Award-winning recording artist J. Cole — signed with Scarborough last week.

“I’m glad he’s here, glad to be here with him, we’ve built a good relationship so far. We’ll continue on with that,” Harris said.

While Harris wants to get back to the NBA, he said his main focus is delivering team success.

“My goal is to win first and foremost,” Harris said. “I’m not here to lose whatsoever. So I want to win. I want to go out and just show everything that I can do as a player on and off the court. My versatility, my ability to guard different positions, and play different positions offensively as well.”

Harris is also hoping that his season in Italy will help when it comes to returning to North American basketball.

“I think being over there, it’s helped me a lot,” Harris said. “It was a different game over there. There are a lot of different rules. The court’s smaller, there’s no three-second call. You really have to come in and sharpen up on certain things. I think that’ll help me in the long run in transitioning back into the NBA.”

Jalen Harris and the Scarborough Shooting Stars kick off their season in Guelph on Thursday, May 26, with a three-game road trip set before their home opener on June 4.