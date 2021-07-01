SportsBasketballRaptors

NBA bans Raptors' Harris for violating anti-drug program

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jul 1 2021, 2:45 pm
NBA bans Raptors' Harris for violating anti-drug program
Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The National Basketball Association has banned Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris, for his violation of the NBA anti-drug program according to Shams Charania with The Athletic.

After being picked up at No. 59 in the second round of last year’s NBA draft, the Raptors had assigned Harris to the NBA G League.

Harris appeared in 13 games for the Raptors in the 2020-21 NBA season, and racked up 7.4 points per game, 1.3 assists per game, and 1.4 rebounds per game.

In his college career, Harris was named Mountain West newcomer of the year in 2020.

Harris will not be able to apply for reinstatement until the 2022-23 NBA season.

 

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Offside
+ Basketball
+ Raptors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT