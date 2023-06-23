Raptors fans had draft day jokes after Dick pick

The Toronto Raptors selected Kansas’ Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

And while he has yet to hit the court with his new team, Dick, who wore a red sequined number to the event, is already a fan favourite.

Many felt especially punny about the prospect’s name, getting “Dick pick” to trend on Twitter.

Even the team’s official Brazilian affiliate account joined in on the fun.

Aside from the many comments about his surname, memes surrounding the 19-year-old’s flashy outfit have also surfaced.

“I’m from Kansas, Wizard of Oz, Dorothy and her little magical slippers… I kinda played that into the jacket,” Dick told NBATV when asked about it on Draft night.

Some have compared the now-iconic suit to Lord Licorice from the board game Candyland or even a figure skating costume.

All jokes aside, Dick seems to have a great sense of humour about himself, which is a sign of maturity, a quality he’s also exhibited on the court.

As a shooting guard who spent one season in the NCAA, Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this year.

As a high school senior at Sunrise Christian Academy, Dick earned the 2022 National Gatorade Player of the Year honours, which had also gone to players such as LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Dwight Howard, and Andrew Wiggins.

And if things pan out for him in the big league, we’ll have many great pre-game outfits to look forward to.