There's a new Fred VanVleet documentary premiering tonight

Before Fred VanVleet takes the court at the NBA All-Star Game this upcoming weekend, settle in and watch a documentary about his life.

The Toronto Raptors point guard is the central focus on Par-lay: Bet On Yourself, a new feature telling the life of the 27-year-old.

“Viewers are taken on a journey of the heartbreak of losing his father early in life, through to his high school basketball and college years when he was continually viewed as too short, not fast enough, and not strong around the rim,” a release about the film states.

Growing up in Rockford, Illinois, VanVleet committed to Wichita State University, where he’d become a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Eventually ending up undrafted, VanVleet has steadily risen to stardom after signing in Toronto, including being a focal point of the 2019 Raptors NBA championship team.

VanVleet became a first-time All-Star this season, just the fourth undrafted player in NBA history to do so. VanVleet has averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 50 games this season while playing a league-high 38.4 minutes a game.

In addition to playing in the All-Star Game on Sunday, VanVleet will be competing at the three-point contest this Saturday.

The documentary on VanVleet will premiere tonight prior to Toronto’s game against Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, while also being made available on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

The documentary is produced by TSN, Uninterrupted Canada and Par-Lay Content.