Raptors keep Quickley in Toronto with $175 million contract

The Toronto Raptors are keeping Immanuel Quickley around.

As per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Toronto is set to sign Quickley on a five-year, $175 million contract when the free agency window opens, avoiding a further contract dispute and giving some clarity to the team’s starting point guard.

“Absolutely love Toronto. Since the day I got here, they’ve done nothing but show me love,” Quickley said at his end-of-season press conference when asked about the possibility of extending in the city. “Love is an action word, it’s not just something you throw around. They’ve done that from the day I got here to today.”

Quickley came from the New York Knicks alongside RJ Barrett in exchange for OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa, all three of whom were former first-round picks and once considered parts of Toronto’s young core.

In 253 games with the New York Knicks, Quickley cracked the starting lineup just 27 times. In Toronto, he started all 38 games he suited up for since the trade. Quickley averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 38 games for the Raptors in 33 minutes a night, compared to his time in New York where he put up 15 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30 games for the Knicks this season, playing 24 minutes a game. More to come…