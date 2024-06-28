Raptors keep Quickley in Toronto with $175 million contract
The Toronto Raptors are keeping Immanuel Quickley around.
As per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Toronto is set to sign Quickley on a five-year, $175 million contract when the free agency window opens, avoiding a further contract dispute and giving some clarity to the team’s starting point guard.
His agent Raymond Brothers reached agreement with Raptors front office in last 24 hours on deal and now Quickley’s part of the organization’s long-term future. https://t.co/ifu4WLoAis
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2024
“Absolutely love Toronto. Since the day I got here, they’ve done nothing but show me love,” Quickley said at his end-of-season press conference when asked about the possibility of extending in the city. “Love is an action word, it’s not just something you throw around. They’ve done that from the day I got here to today.”
Quickley came from the New York Knicks alongside RJ Barrett in exchange for OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa, all three of whom were former first-round picks and once considered parts of Toronto’s young core.
- You might also like:
- Raptors sign pair of undrafted players including Montreal native