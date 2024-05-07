Trio of Raptors core players spotted back in Toronto during offseason

The Toronto Raptors might be nearly a month removed from their last game of the season, but that doesn’t mean they’ve fallen out of touch.

In a series of social media updates, it appears that a trio of Raptors teammates — Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley, and Scottie Barnes — linked up this week while back in the city.

Both Dick and Quickley showed off views of the CN Tower on their Instagram stories.

Gradey Dick and Immanuel Quickley both found a home in Toronto. Protect these mans at all costs. pic.twitter.com/Uk3Ui1yiLj — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) May 7, 2024

And in a TikTok video posted by Dick, Barnes and Quickley joined him for a little dance number filmed in Toronto’s locker room at one of their team facilities.

Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley with the new Tik Tok video. Next season is going to be really fun for the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/TPEhuRDDFX — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) May 6, 2024

Dick and Barnes are both signed on for next season as part of their rookie contracts, while Quickley is a restricted free agent heading into this summer, though it seems like he’s on track to return to the franchise based on his comments (and dancing skills).

“Absolutely love Toronto. Since the day I got here, they’ve done nothing but show me love,” Quickley said at his end-of-season press conference when asked about the possibility of extending in the city.

“Love is an action word, it’s not just something you throw around. They’ve done that from the day I got here to today… Obviously, the team and my agent have to handle everything, but I love being here in Toronto.”

Though he was only drafted in 2021, Barnes is now one of the team’s longest-tenured players after a season of turnover. Dick and Quickley are both heading into their second season with the team this fall.

For now, all eyes for the Raptors turn to the NBA Draft Lottery, which is just five days away. At 3 pm ET on Sunday, May 12, Toronto will find out their fate for this year’s NBA Draft, which involves either getting a top-six pick or transferring it off to San Antonio, should it land at seventh or later.