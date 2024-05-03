Ex-Raptors star Rudy Gay drops expletive-filled rant on trade to Toronto

When you look at the long history of the Toronto Raptors, there are plenty of players who had short stints in Toronto while going on to blossom elsewhere.

And while many players look back fondly on their time in Toronto, former Raptor Rudy Gay doesn’t appear to be one of those people.

The eighth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Gay has played for five franchises and had a 15-year career in the biggest professional basketball league in the world.

But on a recent podcast appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & Kid Mero, Gay was pretty candid about his feelings on being traded away from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Toronto Raptors in 2013.

In a three-team trade that also involved the Detroit Pistons, Toronto sent forward Ed Davis and veteran point guard Jose Calderon to Memphis in exchange for Gay.

Even 11 years from the trade, it’s clear the now-37-year-old wasn’t exactly fond of the move at the time.

“It ain’t my fault y’all traded me, man, I ain’t have no control over that,” he said of Memphis. “If I did, I damn sure wouldn’t go to Toronto. You know what I’m saying? You think I wanted to go to Toronto?… If I wanted to get traded, why the f*** would I go to Toronto?”

Gay averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 51 games for the Raptors throughout two seasons. But less than a year after being acquired, Toronto traded Gay, along with Quincy Acy and Aaron Gray, to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Greivis Vásquez, John Salmons, Chuck Hayes and Patrick Patterson.

Gay attempted to crack the Golden State Warriors’ roster to begin the year but was waived prior to the regular season.

