Raptors' coach Nick Nurse is making an acting cameo on Canadian TV

Known for being one of the league’s most animated coaches, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse often looks like he’s acting in a play while wandering back and forth down the sideline.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that he picked up a real acting gig.

CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries — the popular drama set in Toronto at the dawn of the 20th century — landed Nurse for an appearance on an upcoming episode.

@Raptors X #MurdochMysteries 🇨🇦 The Canadian collab you never knew you needed… until now! 🏀 Tune-in THIS MONDAY at 8/8:30 NT to see Nick Nurse trade in sidelines for script lines. Only on @cbc and @cbcgem. pic.twitter.com/Xa68EHEldN — Murdoch Mysteries (@CBCMurdoch) January 26, 2022

While his get-up looked a bit like basketball inventor James Naismith, Nurse said he’ll be playing a locker room attendant “in a basketball scene.”

“It’s a pretty cool show and an awesome, awesome group of people to work with,” Nurse said of the crew.

Nurse said he’s happy to fill requests in the entertainment industry, including an infamous cameo at an Arkells concert shortly after the Raptors won the NBA championship in 2019.

“These people call me up, and I say sure, yeah, let’s go check it out. For me, it’s humbling. It’s fun; it’s an honour to do some of that stuff.”

And when it comes to acting, Nurse said he’s happy for a bit of a role change.

“I just try to be coachable when I when I go there, and they can instruct me and, and try to have some fun with it.”

Nurse’s cameo will be available on CBC Monday at 8 pm ET or on CBC Gem afterwards.