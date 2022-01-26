Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds and Michael Bunting are looking to use their voices to help assist inclusive healthcare efforts in Scarborough.

Simmonds and Bunting, who both come from Toronto’s east end, are backing the #LoveScarborough campaign run by the Scarborough Health Network Foundation.

The initiative aims to raise $100 million for Scarborough hospitals to help prevent kidney disease and diabetes, break down stigmas about mental healthcare, and deliver quick and reliable medical imaging results.

“Scarborough is one of Canada’s most diverse communities,” Wayne Simmonds wrote on Twitter. “Its community members deserve access to exceptional and inclusive healthcare. It’s time for the rest of Toronto to back us up.”

“Proud to be part of this campaign,” Bunting added.

“Funds raised will directly impact the people of Scarborough by ensuring accessible and equitable access to care,” the Love Scarborough campaign’s statement reads. “[Scarborough] deserves the same innovative technology and updated facilities other Toronto hospitals offer.”

The campaign also drew the attention of Canadian comedian Gerry Dee as well as Leafs Senior Director of Player Development Hayley Wickenheiser, who previously worked for the Scarborough Health Network.

T-shirts modelled by Simmonds and Bunting, which read “Love Scarborough” on the front and “Toronto isn’t Toronto without us,” are not yet available for purchase but will be “available very soon,” per a Foundation tweet.

The shirts also feature a specially-designed font called “Scarborough Sans,” described as “a typeface as unique and diverse as the people that it came from,” inspired by the stories of 26 different Scarborough natives, one for each letter.