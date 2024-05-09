The Toronto Raptors might’ve not had the most successful on-court season in Darko Rajaković’s first year as head coach, but he’s doing his part to make an impact off of it.

As part of a previously announced campaign, Rajaković and his wife Gaga are donating US$46,700 towards a trio of children’s hospitals, $20 for each assist that Toronto racked up throughout the year.

The money will be split between the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitalâ in Memphis, and the University Children’s Hospital in Belgrade, Serbia.

Rajaković’s donations extend to three places that carry a strong connection to him: his current home, his former home in Memphis where he spent four seasons as a Grizzlies assistant coach, and his home country of Serbia.

“Gaga and I are thrilled to fulfill our goal of giving back to the communities that have given so much to us,” Rajaković said in a statement. “The conversations we were privileged to have at each hospital were humbling and we continue to be inspired by the spirit and determination of the families impacted. Thank you to the incredible hospitals for their investments in improving children’s lives and we look forward to supporting and staying connected beyond today.”

Toronto finished the season with a franchise-record 2,335 assists during the year, while implementing a new team-centric offence under Rajaković. Unfortunately for the Raptors, the numbers didn’t always translate to wins, with Toronto going 25-57 and missing out on a playoff berth for a second consecutive year.