Raptors coach Rajaković plans major donation to children's hospitals

Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković is making a major charitable donation.

Today, Rajaković and his wife Gaga announced they’d be donating US$20 to a trio of children’s hospitals at the end of the season for every assist the Raptors pick up this year.

The donation is set to be split between the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and a to-be-announced children’s hospital in Belgrade, Serbia, Rajaković’s home country.

“As parents, Gaga and I can only imagine the heartache that so many families face when their children are dealt with life-threatening diagnoses,” Rajaković said in a release. “We have been incredibly inspired by the bravery, courage, and resilience from the children, families, and staff of the communities we have been fortunate to be a part of, and extend our full support in any way we can.”

Rajaković previously worked for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Oklahoma City Thunder before being hired by the Raptors in June 2023.

Today, Rajaković and several players visited SickKids in conjunction with the donation, while other members of the team visited Variety Village in Scarborough, an organization that helps empower children with disabilities through physical activity and other programming.

The Raptors currently have 1,302 assists this season, good enough for third-most in the NBA. So far, that works out to US$26,040 as of 44 games through the team’s 82-game 2023-24 regular season. Dennis Schroder currently leads the team with 277 assists (US$5,540), while Scottie Barnes is a close second with 252 assists (US$5,040).